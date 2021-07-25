Japanese Siblings Both Win Gold in Judo

Tokyo, 25 Jul (ONA) --- Hifumi Abe has won Japan’s third judo gold medal at its home Olympics with an ippon victory over Georgia’s Vazha Margvelashvili. He joins his younger sister among Japan’s gold medalists in the country’s beloved homegrown martial art.

Hifumi Abe triumphed in men’s 66 kilograms shortly after Uta Abe claimed her own first gold medal in the women’s 52-kilogram division at the Budokan.

Hifumi is a two-time world champion who had to win a grueling, 24-minute bout against teammate Joshiro Maruyama last December simply for the right to represent Japan at these Olympics. He won four straight bouts, including three by ippon.

Uta beat France’s Amandine Buchard to win her own first Olympic gold.

Brazil’s Daniel Cargnin and South Korea’s An Baul won bronze at men’s 66kg, the Associated Press (AP) news reported.

