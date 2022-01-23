Oman Participates in Extraordinary Meeting of GCC Ministers of Transport

Muscat, 23 Jan (ONA) --- The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology took part today in the extraordinary meeting of the GCC Ministers of Transport Committee.

Oman was represented in the online meeting by Eng. Said Hamoud Al Ma’awali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

The extraordinary meeting was held to implement the decision of the GCC Supreme Council in its 42nd session to establish the GCC Railway Authority.

The meeting approved the foundation stage of the GCC Railway Authority and its temporary headquarters in the GCC Secretariat General. It also consented the document of the authority’s tasks, specialisations, specific work procedures and its organisational structure.

The meeting also approved the document regarding the authority’s governance.

The GCC Railway Authority’s establishment aims to coordinate between GCC member countries in implementing and operating the GCC railway project as a comprehensive regional line.

